Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

