ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.25

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,695,000 after acquiring an additional 530,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,052,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

