Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Zuora has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

