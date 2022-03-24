-$0.03 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

