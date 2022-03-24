-$0.03 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.68. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $7,835,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

