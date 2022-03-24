$0.16 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $167.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,228. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.