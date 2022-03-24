-$0.20 EPS Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

PNT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,783. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

