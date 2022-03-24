-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 45,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

