$0.38 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.31. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 5,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

