$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 153,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $588.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

