-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surrozen.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Surrozen by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.