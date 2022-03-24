$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.78. 54,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,563. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.81%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

