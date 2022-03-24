$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

WELL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.92. 6,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. Welltower has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.