$1.07 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.03. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 376,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.03%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

