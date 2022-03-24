$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $850.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Patrick Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

