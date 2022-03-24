$1.18 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.04. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

ACGL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

