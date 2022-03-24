$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.70. 15,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.63 and a 200 day moving average of $378.89. Illumina has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
