-$1.27 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.56 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

