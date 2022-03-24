$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. DaVita posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.77. 496,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,699. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

