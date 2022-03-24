11,507 Shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of POLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 157,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

