$2.18 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $11.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.70 and a 200-day moving average of $310.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

