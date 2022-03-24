2,022 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 329,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,526,789. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

