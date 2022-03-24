22,869 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 4,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $700.24. 612,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,424. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $484.54 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

