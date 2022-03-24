26,740 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 355,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640,275. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

