$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $23.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 374,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 3,802,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,778. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $681.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

