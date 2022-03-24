2,834 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

