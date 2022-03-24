2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TSVT opened at $16.93 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

