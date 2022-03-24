2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TSVT opened at $16.93 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73.
In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.
About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)
2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.