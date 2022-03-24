3,092 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

