$4.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23. Biogen posted earnings per share of $5.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $16.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.44. 11,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.51. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

