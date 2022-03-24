5,011 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Legend Biotech by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.