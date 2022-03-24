52,525 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.05. 528,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,546. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

