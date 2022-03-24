6,369 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Black Hills stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

