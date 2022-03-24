$753.33 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to report sales of $753.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.45 million. Incyte posted sales of $604.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $123,278,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

