799 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 799 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 62.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

