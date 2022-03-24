A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $77.51 and last traded at $77.79. 6,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 110,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Specifically, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $902.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

