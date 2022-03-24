AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.25. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 118,599 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

