AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

AAON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. AAON has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AAON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

