ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

