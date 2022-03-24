Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%.

Shares of ABSI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 1,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Absci has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Get Absci alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Absci by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Absci by 2,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Absci by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.