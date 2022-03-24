AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth $51,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.