AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.
NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86.
AC Immune Company Profile (Get Rating)
AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
