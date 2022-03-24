accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 830 ($10.93) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 824.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.52 million and a PE ratio of -32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

