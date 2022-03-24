accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 830 ($10.93) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 824.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.52 million and a PE ratio of -32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19.
