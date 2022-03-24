Adam M. Kriger Sells 2,393 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $43,361.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FNKO stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
