Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $607.17.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $422.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.59. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.