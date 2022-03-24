Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.90. 13,979,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

