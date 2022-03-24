Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.52 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00011301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $116.77 million and $4.52 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00219629 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,221 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars.

