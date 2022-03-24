AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

