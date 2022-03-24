Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGLE. StockNews.com upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

