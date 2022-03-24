Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 114 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDXX opened at $536.06 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

