Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of PKG opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

