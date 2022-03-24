Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $174.53 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $154.53 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

